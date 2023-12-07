John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

