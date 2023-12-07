John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

