John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
