John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
