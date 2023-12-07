John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

