John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

