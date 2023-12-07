John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HPI stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
