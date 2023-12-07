Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,880. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $375.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

