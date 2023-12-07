Kaspa Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $45.43 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,833,071,549 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,825,668,407.00875 with 21,825,668,700.67352 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13806532 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $40,280,882.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

