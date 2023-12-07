Kava Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $853.77 million and $56.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,003,166,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,284,147 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

