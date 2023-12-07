Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Invests $46,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.