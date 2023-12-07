Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.88. 645,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,410. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

