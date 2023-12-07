Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $7.16 on Thursday, hitting $842.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.