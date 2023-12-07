Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,931. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.54. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

