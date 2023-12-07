Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

About Lendlease Group

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.