Lisa T. Su Sells 75,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 118,240,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,355,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $17,223,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.