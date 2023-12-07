Litecoin Trading Up 6.6% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.54 billion and $393.72 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.85 or 0.00172425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008824 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,956,664 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
