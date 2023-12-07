Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 270,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,363,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,866,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

