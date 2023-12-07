Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUG

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.73. 110,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,526. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3658744 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.