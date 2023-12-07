Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,696 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,628. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

