M Grier Eliasek Purchases 10,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, M Grier Eliasek bought 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 1,328,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,029. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 654.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 32.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 57.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 67.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

