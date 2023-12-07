M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.65

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.65 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 233348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 177,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

