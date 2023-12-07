Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $29.93 million and $42,859.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.73 or 1.00051134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000729 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $84,949.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.