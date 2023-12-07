Maiar DEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,372.13 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $41,372.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000729 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $84,949.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

