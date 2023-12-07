Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, December 8th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth $246,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 115.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Earnings History for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

