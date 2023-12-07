Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total transaction of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

