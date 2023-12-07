Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $495.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $476.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

NYSE MA traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $412.81. The company had a trading volume of 977,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.48 and its 200 day moving average is $393.99. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

