MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $164.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

