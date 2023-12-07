Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.91 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $255.89 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,278,467 coins and its circulating supply is 792,637,141 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.