Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Plans — Dividend of $3.14

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.1358 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 86,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

