Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $155.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Booking worth $155,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $86.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,236.93. 118,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,008.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,935.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

