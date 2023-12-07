Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,878 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $89,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

