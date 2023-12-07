Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $48,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

