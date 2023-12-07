Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,157 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WMB traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 2,706,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,354. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

