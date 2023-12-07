My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0526 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1.12 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,717,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

