National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

FIZZ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 159,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,653. National Beverage has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

