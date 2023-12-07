National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NFG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $66.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

