Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73.

On Thursday, September 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

