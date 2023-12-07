Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,430.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00122073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

