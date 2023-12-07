NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $185.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004118 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,653,961 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,653,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.33668465 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $209,913,030.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

