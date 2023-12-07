NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $185.54 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $185.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00005122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,653,961 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,653,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.33668465 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $209,913,030.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

