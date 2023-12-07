NetApp (NTAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently:

12/7/2023 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,030. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $442,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,788. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

