Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $120.00. 876,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,198. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,479. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

