Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 162,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 185.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

