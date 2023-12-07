NFT (NFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,516.17 or 1.00047176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

