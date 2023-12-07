Niobium Coin Price Reaches $2.01 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $126.05 million and $17,995.85 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.01215258 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $23,975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

