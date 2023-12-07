Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 2%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 86,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 101,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 17.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Noram Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.