North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

NWC stock traded up C$2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 118,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,776. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of C$618.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.1327511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

