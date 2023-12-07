NXM Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016874 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.73 or 1.00051134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009898 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

