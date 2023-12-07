Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Ooma Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.88. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Get Ooma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 23,929.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. TheStreet cut Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OOMA

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.