Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Ooma Stock Down 9.3 %

Ooma stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OOMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ooma by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.