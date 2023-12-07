OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Down 3.4%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 151,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 588,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 765,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

