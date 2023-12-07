Orchid Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $80.96 million and $10.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,516.17 or 1.00047176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009875 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08130754 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,285,374.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.